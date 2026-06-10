US Air Force confident in fix for Boeing KC-46 refueling tanker

US Air Force confident in fix for Boeing KC-46 refueling tanker

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The U.S. Air Force is confident a fix has been found for long-running troubles with a key system on ​Boeing's (BA.N), opens new tab KC-46 aerial refueling tanker, Air Force Secretary Troy ‌Meink told a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday.

Boeing and the Air Force have been trying for several years to fix problems with the tanker's remote vision system, ​which is critical for midair refueling with the plane's boom, ​a rigid pipe used to transfer fuel, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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"I think the ⁠good news is that we believe we've fixed and have tested ​the new 2.0 vision system and that we should start rolling that ​into the production line in '28," Meink said during Tuesday's defense appropriations subcommittee hearing.

That is five years later than initially planned.

The company has delivered more than 100 ​of the 188 tankers ordered by the Air Force, which is ​considering the purchase of another 75 for a total of 263.

Boeing has ‌lost ⁠more than $7 billion on the fixed-price contract for the 767 commercial model derivative that leaves it on the hook for cost overruns.

Air Force officials have said they will only order more tankers if Boeing ​fixes lingering problems.

The ​U.S. planemaker announced ⁠on June 4 that it had completed initial flight testing of the Remote Vision System 2.0 upgrade.

Retrofitting ​existing aircraft with the new system will take seven ​years, ⁠the Air Force announced in May.

The KC-46 has also had problems with its boom and leaks in its fuel system.

"Obviously, this has been a bad ⁠contract ​for the last decade, this existing contract," ​Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told investors in January.

Boeing did not respond immediately to a ​request for comment.

News.Az