IRGC targeted US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain
Photo: CNN
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Wednesday it targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain in response to US strikes against the country.
“IRGC Navy forces launched a drone attack at 2:30 a.m. against the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain,” saaid, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
The IRGC said the US carried out strikes against Jask, Sirik and Qeshm, matching several other Iranian state media reports of the attacks.
The IRGC said the US strikes allegedly damaged a communications tower in Sirik and destroyed two water reservoirs in the Bamani district, according to Tasnim news.
There have not been reports of any air raid sirens in Bahrain in the last few hours.
By Faig Mahmudov