Examinations reveal Azerbaijani brothers murdered in Russia suffered blunt force injuries

The bodies of the Azerbaijani brothers murdered in Yekaterinburg, Russia, showed extensive internal bleeding caused by blunt force trauma, according to forensic examinations.

Professor Adalat Hasanov, Director General of the Association of Forensic Medicine and Pathological Anatomy at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, confirmed that the victims sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a blunt instrument, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to Hasanov, the examinations also revealed bilateral displaced rib fractures, underscoring the severity of the attack.

"As a result of the displacement of the fractures, the lungs were damaged by the ends. There was a case of tearing the lung through the broken ends. It was also brought to attention that there were hemorrhages between the ribs. In addition, there were extensive hemorrhages in the diaphragm."

According to the examination results, the murdered brothers were neither hit with a sharp instrument nor shot with a firearm, but were hit with a blunt instrument, Hasanov noted.

On the morning of June 27, officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) conducted a raid on homes where Azerbaijanis reside in Yekaterinburg. During the operation, two Azerbaijanis—brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov—were killed, and several individuals were detained.

Several others sustained serious injuries, and nine members of the family were detained. The operation was described as violent, with reports of beatings, torture with electric shocks, and degrading treatment, such as forcing detainees to “eat mud” in transport vehicles.

News.Az