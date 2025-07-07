Experts warn of tick-borne disease surge in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

As warm weather draws people outdoors in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region, health experts are warning of a growing threat lurking in the leaf litter: ticks, and with them, a dangerous disease on the rise.

Babesiosis, a bloodborne parasite spread by the black-legged or deer tick (Ixodes scapularis), is expanding beyond its traditional northeastern range and taking hold in the mid-Atlantic, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

Once rare in Virginia and Maryland, the disease is now a growing concern, capable of causing severe anemia, organ failure, and even death if left untreated.

“They don’t fall from trees, they crawl up from the ground,” cautioned Ellen Stromdahl, a retired U.S. Army entomologist. “They want your blood, and they’re experts at finding it.”

A recent study in the Journal of Medical Entomology confirms the spread of deer ticks — and Babesiosis — into Virginia and Maryland. This expansion is attributed in part to rising temperatures and high humidity, which allow ticks to thrive nearly year-round.

And it’s not just Babesiosis. Other tick-borne diseases are also taking hold in the region, including Tidewater Spotted Fever linked to the Gulf Coast tick and unknown threats from the invasive Asian Longhorned tick, now well established across the eastern U.S.

Dr. Robyn Nadolny, head of the U.S. Army’s MilTICK program, says her team recently received 80 ticks in a single day — a sharp indicator of rising risk. The program allows military personnel and their families to send in ticks for testing and identification, offering early warnings for dangerous pathogens.

Ticks attach using a barbed, straw-like mouthpart and secrete glue-like saliva to stay firmly in place for up to four days. The longer they remain attached, the greater the risk of infection.

Stromdahl and Nadolny advise removing ticks quickly using tweezers, storing them in a sealed bag in the freezer with the date marked, and watching for flu-like symptoms. If you feel ill within two or three weeks, especially with fever, fatigue, or jaundice, bring the tick to your doctor for testing.

“Many doctors don’t immediately consider Babesiosis in this region,” said Stromdahl. “Raising the possibility could help your diagnosis.”

Prevention tips

- Use EPA-registered repellents like DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

- Wear permethrin-treated clothing when hiking or working outdoors.

- Avoid sitting under trees or in leaf-covered areas where ticks live.

- Perform tick checks after being outdoors, especially on children and pets.

As the threat of tick-borne illnesses grows in the DMV, awareness and early action are key. What might seem like a simple bug bite could have far more serious consequences. Stay safe, and check twice.

News.Az