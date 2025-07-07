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Tick
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Japan has recorded a record 135 cases of a potentially deadly tick-borne illness in 2025, according to data released Tuesday by the Japan Institute for Health Security.19 Aug 2025-12:11
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As warm weather draws people outdoors in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region, health experts are warning of a growing threat lurking in the leaf litter: ticks, and with them, a dangerous disease on the rise.07 Jul 2025-13:11
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Mongolia has reported at least 44 cases of human tick-borne diseases since the start of the year, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD), which provided an update on Friday.18 Apr 2025-11:52
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