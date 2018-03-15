Explosion hits chemical plant in Texas, building ablaze

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person is missing and another was wounded after a huge fire erupted at a north Texas chemical plant on Thursday morning, APA reports citing the CBS news.

A major blast hit a chemical plant in the city of Cresson, Hood County, Texas leaving one person badly injured another one missing, the media reported, citing firefighters and local police. According to the city's Mayor Bob Cornett, the chemical plant manufactures soap and acid.

The cause of the explosion is yet unclear and investigation is underway.

According to the media, four ambulances are currently at the scene as the smoke from the fire on the chemical facility can be dangerous for health, however, no evacuations were reported in the surrounding area. In addition, fire-fighting operations are hindered by the fact that it is not clear yet what substance is burning.

Seven fire departments have been combating the fire, but firefighters had to pull back from the scene of the incident as there is a danger of additional explosions, media reported citing the mayor.

News.Az

