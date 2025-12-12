Explosion hits Nigeria’s key Escravos-Lagos pipeline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigeria’s state oil company NNPC Ltd reported an explosion on Dec. 10 at its critical Escravos-Lagos gas pipeline, disrupting operations and prompting an emergency response.

The blast occurred near the Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in Delta state. Initial inspections showed a pressure drop consistent with a loss of containment on the pipeline. The extent of the damage and any casualties has not yet been disclosed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Escravos–Lagos pipeline, capable of pumping 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day, is a vital part of Nigeria’s gas network, supplying power plants and industrial users in the southwest. NNPC said investigations are ongoing and emergency teams are coordinating with authorities and local communities to mitigate the impact

News.Az