Explosion in Bucharest apartment block kills two, injures 12

An explosion at an eight-storey apartment building in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, caused part of the building to collapse on Friday, killing two people and injuring 12 others, local media reported.

The blast shattered windows at a nearby high school. Two floors of the building completely collapsed, while other floors below were also affected, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Emergency services, including firefighters and first responders, rushed to the scene to rescue residents trapped in the rubble. Biziday.ro cited emergency services and the Health Ministry confirming the fatalities and injuries, noting that search teams were continuing operations to find any others who might be trapped.

