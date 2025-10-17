Peru to declare state of emergency in Lima after anti-government protests

Peru’s new government has announced that a state of emergency will be imposed in the capital, Lima, following weeks of anti-government protests.

It comes after a man was shot dead by police on Wednesday and more than 100 people were injured after protests turned violent near the capital's Congress building, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The South American country has been rocked by protests for weeks, and lawmakers voted last week to impeach then-president Dina Boluarte, who critics blamed for a surge in crime and accused of corruption.

The youth-led demonstrations have brought thousands of Peruvians, frustrated by the authorities' failure to address the worsening crime crisis, onto the streets in Lima and several other cities.

"We are going to announce the decision to declare a state of emergency at least in Metropolitan Lima," head of the cabinet Ernesto Alvarez told press after a leadership meeting.

Peru's police chief said Thursday that an officer from the criminal investigation directorate was believed to have fired the bullet that killed 32-year-old rapper Eduardo Ruiz on Wednesday.

The officer, who was attacked by the crowd, has been detained and will be dismissed from his job, General Oscar Arriola said.

Ruiz was the first person to die in the protests led by the youth collective Generation Z.

At least 113 others -- 84 police officers and 29 civilians -- were injured when thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Lima Wednesday.

The protests began with a peaceful march, but clashes broke out after some protesters tried to breach the security barrier around Congress as night fell, an AFP correspondent said.

Others in the crowd hurled stones and lit fireworks, to which police in riot gear responded with tear gas.

The National Coordinator of Human Rights, an NGO, had earlier said that Ruiz may have been shot dead by a plainclothes police officer.

News.Az