Explosion on tanker in Chukotka leaves two injured

An explosion of flammable vapors occurred on the small tanker Onemen in Chukotka, leaving two people injured. The incident was confirmed by the press service of the port of Anadyr.

According to officials, the blast triggered a fire onboard. The ship’s captain and a trainee sailor sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized in intensive care, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities stressed that the vessel’s tightness was not compromised, and no fuel spill occurred. The tanker is currently being towed to Anadyr.

This incident follows other recent maritime accidents in Russia. On June 28, a gas cylinder exploded on a fishing vessel in Primorsky Krai, injuring three crew members.

