Mercosur–Canada free trade talks make progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations to finalize the free trade agreement between Mercosur and Canada progressed during a meeting of thematic groups held in Toronto from May 25 to 29.

The 10th Round of Negotiations deepened discussions on the consolidation of the treaty, which had resumed in October of last year, News.Az reports, citing Agencia Brasil.

The highlight of the meeting was the in-person sessions held by technical groups on the trade in goods, services, and financial services; the temporary entry of business travelers; rules of origin; intellectual property; bilateral safeguards; sustainable development; inclusive trade; and legal and institutional issues.

In addition to the technical discussions, Canada’s Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu met with chief negotiators from Mercosur.

At the previous meeting, in late April, discussions focused on rules of origin, intellectual property, sanitary and phytosanitary barriers, and trade and sustainable development.

The parties expect to finalize the agreement at further meetings in the first half of the year, with dates to be determined.

News.Az