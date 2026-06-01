Israel seizes Lebanon’s Crusader castle, a symbol of violent history

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The medieval Beaufort Castle has stone ramparts rising high above southern Lebanon, and its capture could be portrayed by Israel as a strategic victory, while also recalling the hardships of a past occupation.

When Israeli forces entered the 900-year-old castle on Saturday, they were returning to a fortress they held throughout their 1982-2000 presence in southern Lebanon, a campaign that years of Hezbollah attacks ultimately drove them to end, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Now at war once more with the Iran-backed Shi'ite group, Israel returns to the Crusader-built stronghold - a UNESCO-registered cultural site - in a campaign that has devastated the surrounding country, driving hundreds of thousands from their homes.

The return was hailed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has faced internal criticism for his handling of the wars in Lebanon and Iran.

"I remind you that, 44 years ago, this place was a symbol of a heroic battle by our fighters, but it was also a symbol of deep division among us," he said.

"Today, we returned to Beaufort differently. We returned united, determined, and stronger than ever."

Hezbollah said it had not had a military presence in the castle when Israeli troops entered, but that fighting in the surrounding area continued.

News.Az