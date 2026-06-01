Microsoft set to reveal AI models and developer tools at Build

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Microsoft plans to use its upcoming Build conference in San Francisco to unveil a series of developer-focused updates and new artificial intelligence features, aiming to strengthen ties with the developer community, according to a report from Verge on Monday.

The company plans to introduce a new developer-optimized experience for Windows 11, which will include a distraction-free environment with pre-installed applications and tools. The update will also feature performance improvements and additional customization options, News.Az reports, citing Investing.com.

Microsoft will emphasize running AI models locally on Windows PCs instead of through cloud services. The conference is expected to include announcements about Windows compatibility with new hardware, including Nvidia’s RTX Spark and Qualcomm’s Arm processors.

Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman will present several new models at the event. These include MAI-Thinking-1, an enterprise-focused reasoning model built without distillation, and MAI-Image-2.5.

The company will also present plans for an application that consolidates its Copilot AI assistants into one interface, the report said. The app will include an AI agent called Microsoft Scout, with a preview version expected to launch by late summer.

Microsoft is also expected to address recent concerns about GitHub, following a series of employee departures, service outages, and security issues. The company plans to outline measures aimed at restoring developer confidence in the platform.

News.Az