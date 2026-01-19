Explosion prompts emergency response at Rockstar North offices in Edinburgh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emergency services were called to the Edinburgh office of a major video game developer after reports of an explosion.

Barclay House on Holyrood Road, the home of games development company Rockstar North, was taped off on Monday after fire crews were called to reports of an explosion around 5am, News.Az informs, citing foreign media.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said firefighters had been called out to deal with structural damage at the building following an incident on Sunday.

It is understood six fire engines were sent to the scene, but crews were stood down at 9.21am.

There have been no reported casualties.

The company is one of the UK's largest game developers, and is best known for creating the Grand Theft Auto series.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.02am on Monday, January 19, to attend an incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh.

News.Az