Seven Azerbaijani karatekas triumph with seven European titles

Seven Azerbaijani karatekas triumph with seven European titles

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Azerbaijani karate athletes showcased a strong performance at the European Fudokan Championship in Sfântu Gheorghe, Romania, winning nine medals.

Babek Galamzade claimed the European title in senior individual kumite, while Elmir Kazimzade, Gorkhmaz Safarli, Ravan Shirinov, Elton Aliyev, Mehdi Abdullayev, and Tahir Alakbarov also became champions in their categories. Ali Hajiyev earned silver, while Aykhan Pirguluyev earned bronze, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The European Championship brought together 985 athletes from 22 different countries.

News.Az