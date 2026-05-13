WUF13 Festival draws to a close in Baku

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The festival marking the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), aimed at raising public awareness of the event, has concluded in Baku.

The festival’s evening public program took part near the Clock Tower in the Seaside National Park, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Addressing the event, Eldar Rasulov, Senior Content and Media Relations Manager of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, briefed the participants on the goal of the festival, as well as the WUF13 program.

The event proceeded with interactive activities, concluding with a concert program.

News.Az