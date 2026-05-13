Arabian Gulf sees 38 attacks, 11 seafarers killed, UN reports

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The head of the UN’s maritime organization said that only a “handful” of crew changes have been carried out for ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving tens of thousands still on board.

There had been 38 confirmed attacks on ships since Iran blocked passage through the channel on March 2, with 11 deaths, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) said, News.Az reports, citing The National.

Around 20,000 seafarers have been unable to leave the Arabian Gulf due to an Iranian blockade, which is now in its 72nd day. The crews on board cannot leave the ships unmanned, and replacement crews are required.

Arsenio Dominguez, the IMO’s secretary general, said that these had been difficult to find. “Seafarers would not be willing right now to be part of crew change and assist the ones that are trapped there. I don't blame them. Who would want to go to experience those situations?” he said.

“What we're looking to do is maintain the support that can be provided to the seafarers trapped in the region,” he said. He could not confirm whether replacement crews were given a higher rate to remain on the ships.

He said the siege was taking its toll on the seafarers. “It is quite detrimental to their mental health, the fatigue and the stress that they go through. They do feel under-appreciated and not really recognised,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The agency's evacuation plan, which would only be implemented when a ceasefire agreement is reached, had the backing of the UK and France, who have announced the deployment of a multi-national defensive mission to the strait to support stranded ships when the war ends.

Talks with Iran to ensure the evacuation of seafarers were “progressing”, he said, following his visit this week to Oman to meet Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi. Iran and Oman sit on either side of the strait, and discussions this week involved officials from both countries.

“We are discussing how to implement the evacuation framework, addressing the different applications of the rules and the responsibilities for both countries,” he said.

“As long as I maintain that dialogue, and the objective is to resume operations in the region as they were before the conflict started, I remain positive about the engagement that I have with the countries,” he said.

Iran is still pursuing plans to impose a toll on ships passing through the strait, which the IMO has previously said would be illegal. This week, Iran established a government agency to approve ship transits.

Answering a question from The National, he said he was “confident” that crews that had been detained in Iran following the seizure of two ships last month, and Iranian crews from ships seized by the US, were being treated well.

“Both continue to confirm or send messages or responses to me that they are looking after the health and the well-being of the seafarers,” he said.

The Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and the Liberia-flagged Epaminondas were both seized and taken to an undisclosed Iranian port last month. Mr Dominguez declined to describe the arrested crew members as hostages, but said he had spoken to officials in Panama last week and Liberian officials about their efforts to secure their release.

Meanwhile, neighbouring countries in the Gulf would continue to provide supplies such as food and water deliveries, as well as medical assistance when needed. There had also been attempts to set up remote assistance to connect seafarers to their families and provide mental health support, he said.

He confirmed reports that shipmasters had been put under pressure by companies to cross the Channel. “It is something that has come to my attention. Seafarers should not be put at risk and should not attempt to sail the Strait of Hormuz until it is safe to do so,” he said.

News.Az