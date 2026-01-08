GTA 6 may face another delay amid development issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) may not yet be “content complete,” and another delay is possible, according to anonymous sources cited by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier.

Schreier added that he would not be “super shocked” if the Miami-set open-world game missed its current 19 November 2026 release date, though he considers that timeline relatively solid, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

GTA 6's release history has already seen several adjustments. In May 2024, Rockstar narrowed an initial 2025 launch window to fall 2025, with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick expressing confidence in that timing despite widespread speculation of a slip. Zelnick reaffirmed that confidence in February 2025. However, three months later, Take-Two and Rockstar postponed the game to 26 May 2026, before delaying it again to November 2026.

Schreier noted that such delays are not unusual for large-scale video game projects. “Videogames are messy productions, and GTA games are vast in scope with enormous expectations,” he said. He also highlighted that other developers have faced scheduling challenges while trying to avoid coinciding releases with Rockstar’s high-profile franchise.

Based on his latest discussions with sources, Schreier suggested another delay could occur, though no specific timeframe was given. Speaking on The Ringer-Verse Button Mash podcast, he drew comparisons to Rockstar’s previous delays with Red Dead Redemption 2, emphasizing that complex games often take longer than expected to reach content completion. “People were still finishing things up, finalizing levels and missions, and deciding what would make it into the game,” he said.

Schreier explained the phases of development: feature complete, content complete, and bug testing, noting that boundaries between these stages are often blurred. “Even during those phases, there’s always someone wanting to sneak in last-minute content, so it’s hard to predict,” he said.

He also stressed that Rockstar would avoid releasing GTA 6 in a compromised state. “With a game like this, the stakes are so high—they really can’t settle for anything less than perfection,” Schreier said. He added that Take-Two’s stock tends to drop roughly 10% each time the game slips, highlighting the financial pressure to get the release right.

The November release date provides Rockstar and Take-Two some flexibility, allowing them to capitalize on holiday sales while still meeting Take-Two’s fiscal 2027 targets in March 2027. Schreier noted that while GTA 6 has not been formally confirmed for PC, it is primarily a PlayStation-focused title, with Xbox sales expected to be minimal. “In some ways, it’s kind of like a PlayStation exclusive,” he said, suggesting Sony may structure its calendar around the game.

News.Az