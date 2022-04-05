Explosions were heard in the Lviv region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions were recorded in the Lviv region,said the head of the Lviv regional military administration Maxim Kozitsky, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

He addressed the residents of the Lviv region and said that the air defense forces are working and maintaining a peaceful sky, and in this regard, he urged them to stay in shelters.



"Explosions near Radekhiv," Kozitsky added.

Moreover, he noted that as of this hour there is no information about the victims.



"Do not film anything, do not take pictures or spread assumptions from unverified telegram channels and groups," Kozitsky added.

News.Az