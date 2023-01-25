Extreme cold kills more than 150 in Afghanistan

Yandex metrika counter

Around 157 people have tragically died in freezing temperatures in Afghanistan in the past fortnight, according to officials, with the toll doubling in less than a week, News.Az reports citing Mirror.

The country is facing its coldest winter in 15 years, with temperatures dropping as low as -34 degrees Celsius.


