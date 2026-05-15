Eye on the tiger: Elon Musk’s son’s bag becomes viral hit in China

Eye on the tiger: Elon Musk’s son’s bag becomes viral hit in China

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A Chinese-made tiger-head bag carried by Elon Musk’s young son during a visit to Beijing has sparked widespread interest on Chinese social media, quickly turning into an online trend.

The six-year-old, X Æ A-Xii, was seen wearing a Chinese-style silk jacket and carrying a brown shoulder bag featuring a tiger face while visiting the Great Hall of the People with his father. The image rapidly went viral online and drew strong public attention, News.Az reports, citing South China Morning Post.

News.Az