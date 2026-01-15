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Tiger
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Police killed an escaped tiger, reportedly owned by a woman who calls herself Germany's "Tiger Queen," after it attacked a 72-year-old man in its enclosure.18 May 2026-18:29
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An escaped tiger believed to belong to Germany’s “Tiger Queen” was shot dead by police after attacking one of its keepers near the German city of Leipzig.18 May 2026-14:31
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A Chinese-made tiger-head bag carried by Elon Musk’s young son during a visit to Beijing has sparked widespread interest on Chinese social media, quickly turning into an online trend.15 May 2026-16:46
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Court records show that Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida after a rollover crash on Friday, with prescription opioids found in his pocket.31 Mar 2026-20:57
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Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon, according to ABC News, which cited the local sheriff's office.27 Mar 2026-23:58
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Walmart-backed Indian fintech firm PhonePe has temporarily paused its plans for an initial public offering (IPO), citing geopolitical tensions and volatility in global capital markets. The company said it will resume the listing process once market conditions stabilize.16 Mar 2026-13:30
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Walmart-backed Indian fintech giant PhonePe is targeting a valuation of $9 billion to $10.5 billion in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), sources familiar with the matter said. The IPO could raise around $900 million to $1.05 billion, marking a lower valuation than the $12 billion private round PhonePe closed in 2023.04 Mar 2026-10:48
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A Siberian tiger reportedly attacked and killed a hunter in the Chuguyevsky district of Russia's Primorsky Region, according to the regional Ministry of Natural Resources.16 Feb 2026-16:52
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A 70-year-old man has died after being attacked by a wild elephant in southern India.10 Feb 2026-15:16
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India’s Supreme Court is set to rule Thursday on whether U.S. investment firm Tiger Global should pay taxes on its $1.6 billion 2018 Flipkart stake sale to Walmart. The case, closely watched by foreign investors, could set a landmark precedent for how India interprets international tax treaties.15 Jan 2026-14:01
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