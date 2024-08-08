+ ↺ − 16 px

F-16 fighter jets have been spotted over the Kakhovka District in the Kherson Region, district head Pavel Filipchuk said, News.az reports citing TASS .

"Dear Kakhovka residents, fellow countrymen. Since yesterday, F-16 jets have been flying over our district. This is done only to sow panic, to suppress our faith in victory. It is important not to succumb to these sentiments and remain steadfast. Their lifespan is as long as that of a mosquito. They will all be shot down and destroyed," he said on Telegram.The official also said that the F-16s will soon be featured as exhibits at a Moscow display of captured military equipment.

News.Az