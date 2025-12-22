Famous American actor commits suicide

+ ↺ − 16 px

American actor James Renson took his own life at the age of 46, News.Az reports, citing the New York Post.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred on Friday in Los Angeles. The information was distributed based on data from the forensic medical examination of the Los Angeles district.

The reasons for the incident have not yet been officially disclosed. Representatives of the actor's relatives also did not comment on the incident.

