Doncic’s triple-double lifts Lakers past Jazz 143-135

LeBron James added 28 points and 10 assists for the Lakers, who dominated the final period 41-29 after entering the quarter with a 12-point lead, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Utah trimmed the deficit to 134-130 late in the game, but Doncic delivered a crucial pass to Jaxson Hayes for his final assist, giving the Lakers the breathing room they needed to secure the victory.

Hayes finished a perfect 7-for-7 from the field for 16 points and improved to 26-for-26 shooting in six games against Utah as a Laker.

The Jazz were without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen due to a groin injury, while the Lakers were missing regular starters Deandre Ayton (elbow) and Austin Reaves (calf).

Keyonte George led Utah with 33 points, marking his third consecutive game scoring more than 30. Rookie Ace Bailey contributed 19 points for the Jazz, who have yet to win three straight games this season.

The Lakers won for the third time in four games despite allowing their most points this season.

The Jazz shot 65% and led 78-73 at halftime — their second-best offensive performance of the season. Meanwhile, Doncic scored or assisted on 16 of the Lakers’ 27 baskets in the first half to keep them close.

The Jazz attempted a season-high 47 free throws (making 31) and the Lakers’ frustration boiled over in the third quarter as Marcus Smart, Hayes and Doncic all received technical fouls.

James made two free throws to cap a 10-0 run and lift the Lakers to a 114-108 lead after they had trailed since the second minute of the game. He tweaked his knee midway through the second quarter and then got hit on the jaw a few plays late, but stayed on the court.

Up next

Lakers: At Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Jazz: Host Orlando Magic on Saturday.