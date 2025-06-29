Famous Bollywood actress received anti-aging injection and died a few hours later

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bollywood actress and Indian model Shefali Jariwala died at the age of 42 from sudden cardiac arrest, News.Az reports citing the Indian Express newspaper.

The artist's relatives suggest that her death could have been caused by an injection of a rejuvenating drug that she received the day before. "According to preliminary reports, on the afternoon of June 27, Jariwala received an injection of a rejuvenating agent that she had been using regularly in recent years. Late that night, in her Mumbai apartment, her blood pressure dropped sharply and she started shaking. Her relatives rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead," the publication says.

It is also known that Jariwala suffered from a neurological disorder and was taking medications for it. In addition, on the day of her death, she was fasting due to a religious ceremony (puja) being held at her home, which could have increased the negative impact of the medication taken on an empty stomach.

Police seized medication from the actress's home and registered a death report as an accident. Final conclusions will be made after receiving toxicology results.

News.Az