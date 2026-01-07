Farage announces Laila Cunningham as Reform’s London mayoral candidate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigel Farage has unveiled Laila Cunningham as Reform UK’s mayoral candidate and head of London.

Mr Farage insisted Sir Sadiq Khan could have been beaten at the last two London mayoral elections with stronger Tory candidates, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph.

“We view what will happen in London on May 7 as the precursor to us taking on Khan in 2027 and we’re going to fight fully with the intention of winning the London mayoralty.”

He added: “Today’s press conference is about launching our candidate to stand for Mayor of London ... Laila Cunningham has already proven in her time with us as party to be passionate, articulate, a mother, someone who herself has effectively in the absence of the police had to act as a police officer herself in defence of children.

“And she from this moment on will be the head of Reform UK London, our candidate for the mayor next year but the face of our campaign as we fight a strong, vigorous campaign in all 32 London boroughs in the run up to May 7.”

