Fast-moving LA fire prompts evacuation, state of emergency declared in California

A fire broke out in Los Angeles earlier in the morning, threatening thousands of homes, the Los Angeles Times reported. As the raging fires across Los Angeles and Sonoma Counties continue to threaten people and cause severe damage to buildings in the area, the US state of California announced on 25 October a state of emergency, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The wildfire has prompted a major evacuation. Some 180,000 people were ordered to flee in Sonoma County, the sheriff's office said earlier, adding that it might be the largest evacuation order in memory.

Social media users have shared photos and videos of the wildfires, showing the large plumes of smoke and footage depicting scenes of burning houses reminiscent of hell.

​Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted that he and his family had to evacuate his home.

The Tick fire was reported on Thursday night and is still raging across some 4,000 acres. In northern California, the much larger Kincaid Fire spread across 22,000 acres a day later.

