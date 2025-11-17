Father and daughter killed by Pacific wave; 5-year-old missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 39-year-old father and his 7-year-old daughter tragically died after a 15-to-20-foot wave pulled them into the Pacific Ocean near the Rocky Point Restaurant on Friday, authorities said.

The girl’s mother, who was also swept into the water, managed to reach shore along with a 2-year-old who was unharmed. She was hospitalized in stable condition with mild hypothermia, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Rescue teams recovered the girl’s body on Sunday afternoon, roughly 100 yards offshore and half a mile north of where she was last seen. The father, Yuji Hu of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, was taken to a hospital after being rescued but was pronounced dead.

Authorities are continuing the search for a 5-year-old girl who went missing in the same incident.

News.Az