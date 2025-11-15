First U.S. human bird flu case in 9 months confirmed with animal-only strain

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Washington state resident has tested positive for bird flu, marking the first human case in the U.S. in nine months. The patient, an older adult with underlying health conditions, was hospitalized in early November with high fever, confusion, and respiratory distress, according to the Washington State Department of Health (WSDOH).

Testing confirmed infection with H5N5, a strain previously seen only in animals and never before in humans. Officials say the risk to the public remains low, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

No further identifying information about the patient, including age or sex, has been released. The case also represents the first human bird flu infection in Washington state this year. An investigation is underway to determine how the patient was exposed, with officials noting the individual keeps a mixed backyard flock of domestic poultry that had contact with wild birds.

“While this is an active investigation, there is no information to suggest an increased risk to public health,” the CDC said, emphasizing that human-to-human transmission has never been observed.

State epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist added, “The risk to the general public is very low. We are taking precautions to ensure no human-to-human spread occurs.”

Background

Bird flu, or avian influenza, has been present in birds for decades, but recent years have seen infections in mammals, including dairy cows. In early 2024, U.S. officials reported bird flu spreading among millions of birds and several mammals, including a human infection in a Texas dairy worker.

Since then, at least 70 human cases have been confirmed in the U.S., most following contact with infected poultry or cattle. The majority of infections have been mild, though some cases, especially among older individuals with underlying conditions, have been more severe. The first U.S. bird flu death occurred in January 2025.

Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely and are contacting anyone who may have been in close contact with the Washington state patient.

