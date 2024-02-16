FC Qarabag’s Abdellah Zoubir named UEFA Europa League Player of the Week

+ ↺ − 16 px

FC Qarabag’s winger Abdellah Zoubir has been honored as the UEFA Europa League Player of the Week following his excellent performance in Aghdam Horses’ impressive 4-2 victory over Portuguese club Braga.

The Moroccan player scored a brace and provided one assist, contributing to the Azerbaijani club’s stunning performance in the Europa League Knockout Round Play-off first leg.

News.Az