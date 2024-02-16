FC Qarabag’s Abdellah Zoubir named UEFA Europa League Player of the Week
FC Qarabag’s winger Abdellah Zoubir has been honored as the UEFA Europa League Player of the Week following his excellent performance in Aghdam Horses’ impressive 4-2 victory over Portuguese club Braga.
The Moroccan player scored a brace and provided one assist, contributing to the Azerbaijani club’s stunning performance in the Europa League Knockout Round Play-off first leg.