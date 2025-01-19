Fenerbahçe defeated Adana Demirspor 4-0

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fenerbahçe, who was effective in the first part of the match, came very close to scoring in the 24th minute. Fred from the yellow-navy team made an effective cross from the right side of the opponent's penalty arc into the penalty area. En-Nesyri, who moved towards the ball on the goal line, saw his touch hit the crossbar and bounce back into the field. Then, the Adana Demirspor defense cleared the ball, preventing another danger.Fenerbahçe took the lead in the 50th minute with Youssef En-Nesyri. However, this goal was disallowed by VAR. Before the goal, in a position in the midfield, İrfan Can Kahveci received the ball from Maestro and played it forward. Edin Dzeko, who received the ball, connected Youssef En-Nesyri with the ball. The Moroccan player sent the ball into the net. The technical team and players of Adana Demirspor protested to referee Halil Umut Meler, claiming a foul on Maestro. Referee Meler watched the position after a warning from VAR referee Sandi Putros and disallowed En-Nesyri's goal for a foul.

