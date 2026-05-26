Ferrari challenges Tesla with a hyper-luxury, family-sized EV

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Ferrari has officially unveiled its first-ever fully electric car, the Luce, charting a bold and high-stakes course into the luxury EV market at a time when major rivals like Porsche and Lamborghini are scaling back their electric ambitions due to cooling global demand.

The four-door Luce—Italian for "light"—represents a dramatic series of firsts for the legendary Maranello-based automaker. Developed in collaboration with former Apple design icon Jony Ive and his creative collective LoveFrom, the vehicle introduces a softer, expansive, glass-led aesthetic that intentionally moves away from Ferrari’s traditionally aggressive, razor-sharp sports car silhouette. It is also the company's first-ever five-seater vehicle, explicitly designed to appeal to ultra-wealthy families by pairing signature high-performance with everyday utility, including a spacious 600-liter trunk, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Priced at a premium €550,000 ($640,000), the Luce is a direct gamble on a new generation of high-net-worth buyers who are deeply immersed in technology and AI, and far less attached to the mechanical legacy of traditional 8- and 12-cylinder internal combustion engines. To preserve the visceral driving experience synonymous with the brand, Ferrari engineered the vehicle to actively amplify the natural vibration frequencies and acoustic sounds of its electric powertrain, ensuring it still feels like a true thoroughbred.

The underlying engineering is nothing short of hyper-car territory. The Luce is propelled by four independent electric motors—one dedicated to each individual wheel—producing a staggering combined output of over 1,000 horsepower. This setup allows the 2.2-ton vehicle to achieve unparalleled cornering agility, a top speed pushing past 310 km/h (193 mph), and an estimated driving range of over 500 kilometers (310 miles) on a single charge.

Inside, the cabin blends cutting-edge technology with uncompromising Italian heritage. While Chinese EV manufacturers and Tesla have shifted almost entirely to massive touchscreen menus, the Luce retains premium physical knobs and tactile controls beautifully integrated across leather, glass, and anodized aluminum surfaces.

Ferrari leadership views the family-sized EV as a key that will unlock deeper market penetration in regions like China, where electric infrastructure is heavily normalized and high-displacement gasoline engines face punitive luxury taxes. Official deliveries of the long-awaited electric vehicle are scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026.

News.Az