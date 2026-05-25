Ferrari launches Luce EV to define luxury electric era

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Ferrari is stepping boldly into a new era with the official unveiling of its first fully electric vehicle, the Luce, in Rome. The high-stakes launch comes at a time when rival luxury automakers are scaling back or completely abandoning their electric vehicle plans due to cooling global demand.

Meaning "light" in Italian, the four-door Luce will carry a premium price tag of more than €500,000 ($586,000). The vehicle boasts a top speed of 310 kph (193 mph) and features design input from LoveFrom, the creative studio led by former Apple designer Jony Ive. Sources describe the Luce as a large, distinct departure from Ferrari’s traditional sports car silhouettes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The launch represents a major strategic gamble for Ferrari Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna, who has overseen heavy investments in electrification, including a state-of-the-art "e-building" at the company's Maranello headquarters. First customer deliveries are scheduled to begin this October.

The Luce arrives as the broader luxury market wavers on electric power. Lamborghini recently scrapped its 2030 EV rollout plans citing lack of consumer interest, and Ferrari itself pushed back a second planned EV model to at least 2028. Additionally, the automaker revised its 2030 sales targets, now predicting EVs will make up 20% of its lineup instead of the originally projected 40%, while continuing to manufacture hybrid and petrol-powered cars.

Analysts note that the Luce is less about driving massive sales volume and more about establishing a luxury benchmark as Chinese manufacturers, such as BYD with its Yangwang U9 supercar, aggressively expand into high-end EVs.

To preserve Ferrari's iconic, sensory driving experience without a petrol engine, engineers avoided synthetic engine noises. Instead, the Luce utilizes a custom-engineered sound system that amplifies the natural vibrations of its electric powertrain to create a unique, authentic acoustic identity.

While the shift may alienate some traditional petrol-purists, Ferrari hopes the Luce will capture a younger generation of eco-conscious, ultra-wealthy buyers—especially as ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East drive fuel prices higher.

News.Az