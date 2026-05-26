Ferrari launches first EV as €550,000 Luce targets luxury family market - VIDEO

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Ferrari has unveiled its first fully electric vehicle, the Luce, a high-performance five-seater priced at €550,000 ($640,000), as the Italian luxury carmaker makes a bold move into the EV market despite slowing demand for electric vehicles among some competitors.

Presented in Rome on Monday, the four-door Luce was developed with the involvement of former Apple design chief Jony Ive and his design collective LoveFrom. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Ferrari Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna described the launch as the culmination of five years of development, highlighting the company's effort to blend advanced electric technology with the emotional driving experience associated with the Ferrari brand.

Designed to attract wealthy families, the Luce features five seats, a 600-litre luggage compartment and a luxury-focused interior combining leather, glass and anodised aluminium. Unlike many modern EVs, the model retains several physical controls rather than relying entirely on touchscreen interfaces.

The vehicle is powered by four electric motors, one on each wheel, producing more than 1,000 horsepower. Ferrari said the Luce can exceed 310 kilometres per hour and offers a driving range of more than 500 kilometres on a single charge.

To preserve the distinctive character of Ferrari sports cars, engineers incorporated technology that amplifies natural vibrations and sounds generated by the electric powertrain, aiming to deliver a more engaging driving experience.

The launch represents a strategic bet that a new generation of affluent buyers, increasingly familiar with advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, will embrace high-end electric performance vehicles.

Ferrari also sees the Luce as an opportunity to expand its presence in markets such as China, where electric vehicles have become mainstream and large gasoline-powered cars face significant taxation.

Visually, the Luce departs from Ferrari's traditional low-slung sports car design, featuring a larger body, expansive glass surfaces and a more practical layout while retaining premium styling and performance credentials. The unveiling included a light show showcasing five differently coloured vehicles, ranging from Ferrari red to white and light blue.

News.Az