Secret free Ferrari museum opens quietly in central London

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A little-known Ferrari exhibition space has been revealed in central London, offering visitors a rare chance to explore the history and design legacy of the iconic Italian car brand without an entry fee.

The hidden museum features a curated collection of Ferrari models, showcasing the evolution of the brand’s engineering, racing heritage and design innovation in an unexpected urban setting, News.Az reports, citing Short List.

The space has attracted attention for its discreet location and exclusive atmosphere, making it one of London’s lesser-known automotive attractions.

Visitors can view a range of historic and modern Ferrari vehicles, along with displays highlighting the company’s achievements in Formula 1 and its influence on global car culture.

The exhibition is designed to offer an immersive experience for car enthusiasts, combining visual displays with storytelling around Ferrari’s technological development and racing success.

Organisers have kept the attraction relatively low-profile, contributing to its reputation as a “secret” destination for fans of the brand and automotive history in the UK capital.

News.Az