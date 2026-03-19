Ferrari suspends Middle East deliveries amid war

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Ferrari has temporarily suspended vehicle deliveries in the Middle East as conflict continues to escalate across the region.

In a statement, the Italian carmaker said it is closely monitoring developments and assessing potential risks to its operations. “At this stage, we have temporarily suspended deliveries in the area,” the company noted, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ferrari added that it is still managing a limited number of deliveries by air, suggesting efforts to maintain some level of service despite disruptions.

News.Az