Antonelli takes Chinese GP victory from pole; Hamilton earns first Ferrari podium

Kimi Antonelli’s first grand prix victory took him to within four points of George Russell, his Mercedes teammate, at the top of the standings. Photograph: Jade Gao/AFP/Getty Images

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Teenage dreams rarely come true so quickly, but Kimi Antonelli achieved his at the Chinese Grand Prix, claiming his first Formula One victory, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver was in tears after delivering on his huge promise in Shanghai, while also showing the determination that proves he is firmly in the world championship fight.

“Thank you so much to my team because they have helped me to achieve this dream,” said Antonelli, who was heartily congratulated by a driver eager to remind the sport that his career is far from over yet, having made his debut when Antonelli was not even 12 months old.

That was Lewis Hamilton, who claimed third place, his first podium for Ferrari after a real blow-for-blow street fight with his teammate Charles Leclerc. The seven-time world champion gave notice he has lost none of edge, nor his competitive spirit.

Last season, Hamilton appeared so disenchanted with the sport it felt like he was ready to call time. The difference now, a re-energised Hamilton scrapping as when at his peak, is heartening indeed. It was also impossible not to be moved watching Antonelli’s race engineer, Pete Bonnington, on the podium with his new boy, standing alongside Hamilton, with whom he shared so much success at Mercedes, the joy between all three of them entirely open and genuine.

The win for the teenager meant as much as the first Ferrari podium for the old dog. They were the standouts in what was a frenetic fight for much of the race, where Antonelli beat his Mercedes teammate George Russell into second and Hamilton refused to bow to Leclerc, who finished fourth.

There will be smiles all round too in the boardrooms of F1 as well. For all that the drivers do not like these new regulations, in China they threw up some enormously entertaining racing, with battles across the field. The formula has its flaws but it is hard to argue with the roars of approval echoing across the packed grandstands at a sold-out Shanghai circuit. Rumoured rule changes will return to the back burner on this evidence, despite Max Verstappen delivering another damning broadside on the current formula after the race.

Across all of which stood Antonelli who, having retaken the lead lost to Hamilton on the opening lap, did not relinquish it again. He closed it out with the nerveless poise of a hardened veteran – apart from one heart-stopping moment when he locked up at the hairpin three laps from the end. “I gave myself a heart attack,” he admitted.

Antonelli’s tyres squealed and the rubber seared the tarmac but he held on and, doubtless with his stomach furiously trying to escape his mouth, did finish the job. It was the impetuousness of youth, perhaps, as the Italian became the second-youngest driver to win a race, behind only the four-time champion Verstappen.

Antonelli is now only four points behind Russell in the world championship. The scale of his achievement cannot be overestimated in only his second season in F1. His victory will also be celebrated with abandon in Italy, as the country’s first Grand Prix winner since Giancarlo Fisichella last took the flag two full decades ago.

Vindication too having been boldly backed by team principal Toto Wolff to replace Hamilton in 2025, despite his lack of experience when he became the third youngest driver in F1 history at just 18 years old. A member of the Mercedes junior team, he had not competed in F3 and completed only one season in F2 in 2024, where he finished sixth, before he was promoted to Mercedes.

Unsurprisingly it was a move which many questioned but Wolff was adamant he felt Antonelli represented the future. Wolff reminded him after the race that the naysayers had thought it would be too much. His pleasure in having proved them wrong was a palpable as that of his protege.

The son of the sports car driver Marco Antonelli, who was bouncing in celebration in China, Antonelli has more than justified the faith shown in him. The win was a superbly well-judged drive, indicating there is more to come from the Bologna-born youngster.

The decisive moment came when retaking the lead from Hamilton while Russell dropped to fourth off the start, after which having to vie with the two Ferraris left him too much to do, with his teammate on rails at the front.

Hamilton and Leclerc did make a fist of it against Mercedes in the opening third but as has been the pattern this season, once Antonelli and Russell got away they were uncatchable, the gap still four or five-10ths according to the Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseur.

Pleasingly, the two Ferrari men were happy to enjoy their own fight and F1 was the richer for it. The pair vied with one another to thrilling effect, swapping places repeatedly, neither willing to give up the ghost until Hamilton came out on top. Both had seemingly been wearing big grins while they were at it, declaring it had been great fun – even as it surely led to some nervous moments on the Ferrari pit wall.

Shanghai quite the show all round then. It would take time to sink in, admitted Antonelli. Teenage kicks, right through the night.

Behind the leaders, there was calamity for the defending world champion, Lando Norris, and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Both suffered separate engine issues before the start and neither was able to start the race. It is the first time Norris has not started a race in his career, while Piastri has still yet to do so this season, a disastrous opening for the Australian and for defending constructors’ champions McLaren.

Verstappen also endured a tough time in China. He was once again unable to get away quickly after what has been an enormously difficult weekend for the Dutchman. After dropping from eighth to 13th place, he was then forced to retire the car with a problem on lap 46.

News.Az