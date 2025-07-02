Ferrari unveils 2026 Amalfi: Sleek new look, more power, same v-8 soul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ferrari has officially taken the wraps off its latest grand touring coupe, the 2026 Ferrari Amalfi, marking the end of the road for the much-loved Roma.

While retaining the hallmark elegance and driving spirit of its predecessor, the Amalfi brings a modernized design, upgraded tech, and a more powerful version of Ferrari’s beloved twin-turbo V-8 engine, News.Az reports, citing the official website.

At first glance, the Amalfi maintains the seductive proportions of the Roma—sweeping lines, wide rear haunches, and a long, sculpted hood. However, the updated fascia now brings the model closer to Ferrari’s current design language, including a sharknose front with a black bar bridging the slim LED headlights—an aesthetic nod to the SF90 and 12Cilindri. The rear remains familiar with quad taillight pods, subtly linked by a black trim bar.

But the most notable transformation lies inside the cabin. After years of customer feedback, Ferrari has replaced the touch-sensitive controls with physical buttons, significantly improving usability. A real titanium start button, placed prominently on the left side of the steering wheel, replaces the finicky touch-capacitive version.

Under the hood, the Amalfi houses a refined version of Ferrari’s 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, now producing 631 horsepower—a 19-horsepower bump over the Roma. Peak torque remains at 561 lb-ft, channeled to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Ferrari claims the coupe can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.3 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 198 mph.

The power increase comes courtesy of engineering refinements including lighter camshafts, a more precisely machined engine block, lower-viscosity oil, and enhanced turbocharger calibration. Ferrari says its advanced turbocharging management system, now capable of spinning the turbos up to 171,000 rpm, has sharpened throttle response and boosted pressure control with new sensors and a high-performance ECU drawn from models like the 296 GTB and Purosangue.

On the tech front, the Amalfi is loaded. It features a brake-by-wire system, Side Slip Control 6.1, and an active rear spoiler that can generate up to 242 pounds of downforce at 155 mph, all while adding less than 4% drag. A full suite of driver assistance features, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, auto emergency braking, and more, ensures modern safety standards are met without compromising Ferrari's sporty DNA.

Although Ferrari has yet to confirm a delivery timeline, production is expected to begin before the end of 2025. And while pricing hasn't been officially revealed, the Amalfi is expected to start around $300,000, up from the Roma’s $247,308 base due to inflation and increased tariffs.

Ferrari has also trademarked the name Amalfi Spider, strongly hinting that a convertible variant is already in the works.

With the launch of the Amalfi, Ferrari continues its tradition of delivering high-performance luxury coupes with timeless design and cutting-edge engineering, now with a more user-friendly interior and an even sharper edge on the road.

