Fetullah Gülen, who orchestrated the treacherous coup attempt on July 15 aimed at destabilizing Turkey, passed away last night, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The news was reported as "breaking news" on various news websites. Medyascope, a news outlet owned by Ruşen Çakır, known for receiving funding from the United States, described Gülen, responsible for the coup attempt that resulted in 252 martyrs and thousands of injuries, as the "leader of the Gülen movement" in their coverage of his death. Following widespread criticism, Medyascope deleted the post and later published a new one titled "Fetullah Gülen has died," again avoiding the term "FETO leader." It was noticeable that the site consistently refrained from using this term. Additionally, their article titled "Who is Fetullah Gülen?" did not contain any negative remarks about the FETO leader.Fetullah Gülen, who tried to disintegrate Turkey through the treacherous coup attempt on July 15, passed away last night in the hospital where he was receiving treatment. Accounts supporting FETO shared the news of his death one after another, while international media also reported it as "breaking news." In Turkey, the death of Gülen was met with joy. The most common phrase on social media regarding his death was: "May the fire burn bright for him."Medyascope, one of Turkey's most internationally funded news sites, continued its approach even after Gülen's death. In their Twitter post, Medyascope referred to Gülen, who was responsible for the coup attempt on July 15 that left 252 people dead, as the "leader of the Gülen movement." The post read: "Leader of the Gülen movement, Fetullah Gülen, has died."

