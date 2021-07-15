Fewer than 1,000 VIPs may attend Olympic opening ceremony in person

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo Olympics organizers are considering allowing fewer than 1,000 VIPs and foreign dignitaries to attend the opening ceremony in person, reducing from the already slashed figure of 10,000 and keeping the public out, sources with knowledge of the matter said Thursday, Kyodo News reported.

The organizers of the Olympics, to be held under a coronavirus state of emergency declared for the Japanese capital, have been attempting to cut the number of people physically attending the ceremony at the National Stadium on July 23, the sources said.

The Olympic opening ceremony in the 68,000-seat stadium is likely to be limited to guests connected to the games, including International Olympic Committee representatives and foreign dignitaries, while fans and sponsors' guests will be left to watch on television.

The organizing committee have already decided to hold the Olympics without spectators at venues in the capital and three surrounding prefectures as Tokyo entered a fourth state of emergency on Monday, after a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Olympic events will be held behind closed doors in Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

News.Az