Ex-UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt arrested on domestic violence charge

Hunt was taken into custody by police after officers were called to an address in the Northern Rivers region on Tuesday evening (AEST), News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

He was later taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with one count of stalking or intimidation with intent to cause physical harm.

Hunt was refused bail ahead of a scheduled court appearance on Wednesday.

Now 52, Hunt was one of Oceania’s early UFC stars and competed in the UFC heavyweight division between 2010 and 2018. Known as the “Super Samoan,” he built an 18-fight UFC career and headlined five events during that period. He also challenged for the interim heavyweight title against Fabricio Werdum at UFC 180.

Beyond MMA, Hunt has competed in kickboxing and boxing, including high-profile bouts against rugby league player Paul Gallen and dual-code star Sonny Bill Williams.