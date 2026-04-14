PSG beat Liverpool 2–0 at Anfield as Dembélé brace seals Champions League semi-final spot

Despite being under sustained pressure for long periods, the French champions showed defensive resilience and clinical efficiency on the counter attack to progress comfortably, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Match summary: resilience and clinical finishing

PSG entered the second leg with a 2–0 advantage from the first leg and faced an aggressive start from Liverpool, who pressed high and created multiple chances early on.

The home side, led by Alexander Isak in attack, threatened through headers and long range efforts, while the Anfield crowd drove waves of pressure against the visitors.

However, PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov delivered a standout performance, denying Liverpool repeatedly with crucial saves throughout the match.

The breakthrough came in the 72nd minute when Dembélé finished a swift counter attack orchestrated by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The French forward then added a second goal in stoppage time, assisted by Bradley Barcola, to put the result beyond doubt.

Liverpool dominate but fail to convert

Liverpool controlled large portions of the game, particularly in the second half, but were unable to find a breakthrough.

Defensive interventions from Marquinhos and Willian Pacho proved decisive, including a goal line clearance that denied Virgil van Dijk.

The hosts were further frustrated by VAR, which overturned a penalty decision after a challenge involving Alexis Mac Allister.

Manager Arne Slot saw his side create chances but ultimately lacked finishing precision, while late tactical changes failed to alter the outcome.

Key performer: Safonov shines

Safonov was named man of the match after producing a series of decisive saves, including stops against Cody Gakpo, Isak and Ryan Gravenberch.

His composure under pressure, particularly during Liverpool’s dominant second half spell, proved central to PSG’s ability to maintain their clean sheet.

PSG return to European elite

Under head coach Luis Enrique, PSG advance to the semi finals for the fifth time in seven seasons, reinforcing their status as one of Europe’s most consistent contenders.

They will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the next round, with Bayern currently holding a narrow first leg advantage.

The result highlights PSG’s ability to combine defensive discipline with attacking efficiency, overcoming one of Europe’s toughest away environments to continue their title defence.