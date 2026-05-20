Why employees are protesting Italy's major banking takeover

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A high-stakes corporate showdown reached a boiling point in Germany on Wednesday as Commerzbank’s leadership, workforce, and major investors united to fiercely reject a hostile takeover bid by Italy’s UniCredit.

At Commerzbank's annual shareholder meeting in Wiesbaden, the atmosphere was charged. Outside the venue, dozens of employees dressed in corporate yellow blew whistles and hoisted signs reading "UniCredit go away!" and "#NOMerger." Inside, executives laid out a blistering defense of the bank's independence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The unified front comes at a critical moment in a months-long chess match. Just days earlier, Commerzbank formally rejected UniCredit's voluntary exchange offer, calling it financially inadequate and strategically reckless.

Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp warned shareholders that the Italian bank's math simply doesn't add up.

"Losses in revenue are significantly underestimated, the potential for cost savings is viewed too optimistically, and restructuring expenses would be significantly higher," Orlopp stated.

The stakes for Germany's broader economy are massive. Union officials and board members warn that a takeover could wipe out up to 11,000 full-time jobs—nearly a third of Commerzbank's workforce—while choking off vital credit to Germany's small and medium-sized businesses.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel has relentlessly pursued the tie-up since 2024, quietly building a massive 30% equity stake in the German lender. Orcel argues that Commerzbank is underperforming and that Europe desperately needs larger, consolidated banks to navigate shifting global geopolitics.

However, heavy-hitting institutional investors are aligning with Commerzbank's defense. Representatives from Deka Investment slammed the current offer as "unattractive," warning it would bog the bank down in years of internal restructuring and distract it from serving customers.

While UniCredit chose not to participate in Wednesday's meeting, choosing to watch from the sidelines, investors harbor no illusions that the battle is over. As one fund manager noted, UniCredit has both the cash reserves and the patience to play the long game, meaning this European banking war is just getting started.

News.Az