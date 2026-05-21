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Four dead in Kenya fuel protests sparked by US-Israel war - VIDEO

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Four dead in Kenya fuel protests sparked by US-Israel war - VIDEO
Photo: France 24

The catastrophic ripple effects of the ongoing US-Israel war have reached East Africa, where skyrocketing fuel prices have ignited violent, deadly anti-government protests across Kenya.

While the core of the conflict remains centered in the Middle East, a tight maritime blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz has choked off more than 20 percent of the world's global oil supply. The resulting international fuel crisis has hit Kenya with brutal immediacy, driving local prices for petrol and diesel to unprecedented, unmanageable highs, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Desperation over the soaring cost of living quickly spilled over into the streets, triggering mass demonstrations in several major Kenyan cities. The situation turned tragic when local police clashed with protesters, resulting in at least four confirmed deaths so far.

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As standard shipping routes remain paralyzed by the conflict, economic analysts warn that developing nations like Kenya will continue to bear the financial brunt of the disruption, with no immediate relief in sight for struggling citizens.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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