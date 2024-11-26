Filling level in gas storages of EU drops 97 bcm
Gas Infrastructure Europe
The filling level of underground gas reservoirs in the European Union has decreased below 88%, News.az reports citing the Gas Infrastructure Europe.
According to the information, the filling level in storages in EU countries is 87,68%, which is 2,14 percentage points less than the average for this date over the past five years.
On November 24 of this year, 322 million cubic meters of gas were withdrawn from storage, while only 86 million cubic meters were injected.
It is reported that the total volume of gas currently in storage is approximately 97.3 billion cubic meters.
