Filmmaker Jeff Baena, husband of Aubrey Plaza, dead at 47

His body was discovered by an assistant at his Los Angeles home on Friday morning, where he was later pronounced dead, media reports say.The American director, best known for films The Little Hours, Life After Beth and Joshy, married Ms Plaza in 2021.The family told Deadline they were "devastated" and asked for privacy at this difficult time.Ms Plaza, 40, star of TV series The White Lotus and Parks and Recreation, has not yet commented publicly on the death of her husband.The circumstances of his death remain unclear.Mr Baena graduated from New York University with a degree in film before moving to LA to pursue directing.He worked in production under filmmakers Robert Zemeckis and David O'Russell, before breaking away to make his own films.He made his directorial debut in 2014 with the release of the zombie comedy film Life After Beth, which featured Plaza.The pair would go on to collaborate on several projects.

