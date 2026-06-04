Croatia aircraft crash killed several

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Several people were killed after a light aircraft crashed in northwestern Croatia's Istria region on Thursday, local police said.

The crash occurred at around 11:20 a.m. local time (0920 GMT) in the Campanoz area, according to the Istrian police department, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Local media reported unofficially that four people have been confirmed dead, while rescue teams are still searching for two missing individuals.

"All emergency services, including medical teams, firefighters, and police, are currently on the ground taking all necessary measures within their jurisdiction," said Alen Pacic, a spokesperson for the Istrian police.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

News.Az