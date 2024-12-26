Finland boards oil tanker suspected of causing internet, power cable outages

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

The Cook Islands-registered ship, named by authorities as the Eagle S, was boarded by a Finnish coast guard crew which took command and sailed the vessel to Finnish waters, a coast guard official told a press conference."From our side we are investigating grave sabotage," Robin Lardot, Director of the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation, said."According to our understanding, an anchor of the vessel that is under investigation has caused the damage," he added.The Finnish customs service said it had seized the vessel's cargo and that the Eagle S was believed to belong to Russia's so-called shadow fleet of ageing tankers that seek to evade sanctions on the sale of Russian oil.

News.Az