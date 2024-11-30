Finland eyeing return of antipersonnel mines to inventory — president
@TASS
Finland is considering the possible return of antipersonnel mines to the inventory because of the potential threat from Russia, President Alexander Stubb said, News.az reports citing TASS.
"The world has changed significantly as compared to the time when the Ottawa Mine Ban Treaty was made," Stubb said in an interview with Yle television.
Finland became the party to the Ottawa Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention in 2012.
"The world has changed significantly as compared to the time when the Ottawa Mine Ban Treaty was made," Stubb said in an interview with Yle television.
Finland became the party to the Ottawa Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention in 2012.