Yandex metrika counter

Finland eyeing return of antipersonnel mines to inventory — president

  • World
  • Share
Finland eyeing return of antipersonnel mines to inventory — president
@TASS

Finland is considering the possible return of antipersonnel mines to the inventory because of the potential threat from Russia, President Alexander Stubb said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"The world has changed significantly as compared to the time when the Ottawa Mine Ban Treaty was made," Stubb said in an interview with Yle television.

Finland became the party to the Ottawa Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention in 2012.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      